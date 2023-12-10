YSRCP government diverted Central funds sanctioned for village panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, alleges JSP leader Nadendla Manohar

December 10, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday alleged that the YSRCP government diverted around ₹3,359 crore sanctioned by the Union government for the development of panchayats. He alleged that the entire village administration was in a bad shape as panchayats were facing troubles due to the non-release of funds given by 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

Several local YSRCP leaders Sunkari Ramana, Guggulam Swapna and Pitta Srinu joined JSP in the presence of Mr. Manohar. JSP Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen introduced them to Mr. Manohar and said that they were unhappy with poor administration in their villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manohar said that many more sarpanches and ward members were approaching JSP which always advocated a strong local administration and empowerment of sarpanches, ZPTC and MPTC members. Mr. Vishwaksen told Mr. Manohar that local panchayats of Etcherla constituency were unable to maintain street lights and sanitation with the non-release of Central funds by the State government. Earlier, Mr. Manohar handed over cheques worth ₹20 lakh to family members of four deceased activists of the party. The party senior leaders Palavalasa Yeshaswini and Pisini Chandramohan were among those present.

