HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP government diverted Central funds sanctioned for village panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, alleges JSP leader Nadendla Manohar

‘Panchayats facing problems due to the non-release of funds’

December 10, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
A YSRCP leader joining Jana Sena Party in the presence of JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar in Srikakulam on Sunday.

A YSRCP leader joining Jana Sena Party in the presence of JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar in Srikakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday alleged that the YSRCP government diverted around ₹3,359 crore sanctioned by the Union government for the development of panchayats. He alleged that the entire village administration was in a bad shape as panchayats were facing troubles due to the non-release of funds given by 14th and 15th Finance Commissions.

Several local YSRCP leaders Sunkari Ramana, Guggulam Swapna and Pitta Srinu joined JSP in the presence of Mr. Manohar. JSP Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen introduced them to Mr. Manohar and said that they were unhappy with poor administration in their villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Manohar said that many more sarpanches and ward members were approaching JSP which always advocated a strong local administration and empowerment of sarpanches, ZPTC and MPTC members. Mr. Vishwaksen told Mr. Manohar that local panchayats of Etcherla constituency were unable to maintain street lights and sanitation with the non-release of Central funds by the State government. Earlier, Mr. Manohar handed over cheques worth ₹20 lakh to family members of four deceased activists of the party. The party senior leaders Palavalasa Yeshaswini and Pisini Chandramohan were among those present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.