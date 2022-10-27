YSRCP government distances itself from ‘comments made against Mahatma Gandhi’ by SC Commission Chairman

We do not endorse the comments made by Victor Prasad, says Social Welfare Minister

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 27, 2022 20:17 IST

The State government and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have distanced themselves from the “unsavoury comments’ made against Mahatma Gandhi allegedly by Andhra Pradesh SC Commission Chairman Victor Prasad.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna said the government did not endorse the comments made by Mr. Victor Prasad.

“The State government and the YSRCP duly respect B.R. Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Jyothi Rao Phule and Mahatma Gandhi. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s speeches on various occasions explain the government’s stand,” Mr. Nagarjuna said.

“Three is no need to denigrate someone to highlight others. Being in a constitutional post, Mr. Victor Prasad ought not have made such comments,’ he added.

Dig at Lokesh

Referring to TDP general secretary N. Lokesh’s tweets on BC Atmeeya Sabha organised by the YSRCP, Mr. Nagarjuna said they reflected the “arrogance and feudal mentality of Mr. Lokesh.”

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy attended the meeting as the party’s general secretary, he added.

The meeting was organised to draw a roadmap for the development of the BCs. It discussed the “injustice meted out to them in the past, and the assistance and support being extended to them by the present government,” he added.

Mr. Lokesh was unable to digest the fact that the BCs were rallying behind the YSRCP. Hence, he was making an issue out of nothing, the Minister said.

M. Lokesh had no locus standi to comment nor speak about the BCs, he said.

