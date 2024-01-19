ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP government did injustice to SCs, STs in Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party

January 19, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM

JSP senior leader Gurana Ayyalu said the downtrodden sections were unhappy with the stopping of self-employment schemes sponsored by SC and ST corporations in the State.

The Hindu Bureau

JSP senior leader Gurana Ayyalu. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) senior leader Gurana Ayyalu on January 19 alleged that the YSRCP government had done maximum injustice to Scheduled Castes and Tribes in the State by diverting funds of SC and ST sub-plans while targeting to woo their votes with installation of tallest B. R. Ambedkar’s statue in Vijayawada.

In a press release, he said the downtrodden sections were unhappy with the stopping of self-employment schemes sponsored by SC and ST corporations in the State. “Instead of installing temples, the government should have implemented policies of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar who strove hard for their uplift till his last breath. That is the real tribute to the great leader. The establishment of big idols ahead of 2024 general elections is only an eye wash for SCs and STs,” said Mr. Ayyalu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US