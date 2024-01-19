GIFT a SubscriptionGift

YSRCP government did injustice to SCs, STs in Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party

JSP senior leader Gurana Ayyalu said the downtrodden sections were unhappy with the stopping of self-employment schemes sponsored by SC and ST corporations in the State.

January 19, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP senior leader Gurana Ayyalu. File

JSP senior leader Gurana Ayyalu. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) senior leader Gurana Ayyalu on January 19 alleged that the YSRCP government had done maximum injustice to Scheduled Castes and Tribes in the State by diverting funds of SC and ST sub-plans while targeting to woo their votes with installation of tallest B. R. Ambedkar’s statue in Vijayawada.

In a press release, he said the downtrodden sections were unhappy with the stopping of self-employment schemes sponsored by SC and ST corporations in the State. “Instead of installing temples, the government should have implemented policies of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar who strove hard for their uplift till his last breath. That is the real tribute to the great leader. The establishment of big idols ahead of 2024 general elections is only an eye wash for SCs and STs,” said Mr. Ayyalu.

