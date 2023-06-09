June 09, 2023 12:30 am | Updated June 08, 2023 10:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Payyavula Kesav has alleged that the inefficiency of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has destroyed the power sector in the State.

A burden of ₹57,000 crore was imposed on the consumers over the last four years, he claimed.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he alleged that the government has been purchasing the power at higher prices to benefit the close associates of the Chief Minister.

The purchase of poor-quality coal was another major concern. He said that the electric bills that people have been paying are more than the benefits being extended to them in the name of welfare schemes.

Though there was no upward revision of the unit rate, the government was looting the people under various names, such as true-up charges and energy surcharges, he alleged.

The power consumption of poor and middle-class families did not increase during the YSRCP rule, but the power tariff burden was beyond their capacities. The government hiked the power tariff seven times.

The government has to come out with facts on the power bills paid by each family from 2014 to 2019 during the TDP regime and in the past four years of the YSRCP regime.

“This will reveal the facts as to how much burden was laid on each family in the form of power charges over the past four years,” he added.

