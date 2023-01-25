ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP government committed to the uplift of Dalits in Andhra Pradesh, says Minister Suresh

January 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

Extension of the SC, ST sub-plan for another 10 years proves this, says the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development

Sambasiva Rao M.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh has said that the government is committed to the uplift of the Dalits.

“The government is keen on implementing various welfare schemes for improve their living standards,” Mr. Suresh said while addressing the media at the party office here on Wednesday.

“The government’s commitment in this regard has been proved by the extension of the SC & ST sub-plan for another 10 years,” the Minister said, and alleged that a section of the media was spreading false propaganda in this regard and creating confusion among the castes.

“TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had once said that none would want to be born in an SC community. What justice will he do for Dalits?” the Minister said.

The government was spending 25% of funds for Dalits in every scheme, the Minister claimed. While the TDP government had spent ₹33,625 crore for the welfare of SCs between 2014 and 2019, the YSRCP government, in the last three-and-a-half years, had spent ₹48,899 crore, he said.

Similarly, for the welfare of the STs, while the previous government had spent ₹12,487 crore during its term, the YSRCP government had so far spent ₹15,589 crore, he said.

He further alleged that Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan was acting according to the script given by Mr. Naidu.

