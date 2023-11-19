HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP government cheated BC communities, alleges TDP leader

November 19, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP leaders expressing solidarity with the Backward Classes leaders during a demonstration in Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district on Sunday.

TDP leaders expressing solidarity with the Backward Classes leaders during a demonstration in Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of taking the Backward Class (BC) communities for a ride during its four-and-a-half-year rule.

The TDP party leaders expressed solidarity with the Andhra Pradesh Viswabrahmana Sangam leaders who staged a demonstration to highlight what they called ‘attacks’ on the communities. The YSRCP government ‘let down’ the BC communities by not fulfilling the promises made ahead of the 2019 elections, the Viswabrahmana Sangam leaders alleged.

TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge Golla Narasimha Yadav appealed to the BC communities to teach a lesson to the ruling party in the coming elections. “The YSRCP has virtually given a licence to its henchmen to attack the downtrodden communities,” he alleged.

Referring to the corporations formed by the government for the BCs, he sought to know the purpose of such ‘skeletal bodies if it could not allocate a single rupee for the development of the communities’.

“The Samajika Sadhikara Yatra undertaken by the YSRCP is not only an eyewash, but also an attempt to hoodwink the BC communities through empty rhetoric,” said Mr. Yadav.

Referring to the schemes and tool kits sanctioned to the artisans and craftsmen under ‘Adarana’ during the TDP regime, Mr. Yadav said sun schemes ‘remained a far cry’ today.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.