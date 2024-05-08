YSRCP government betrayed all sections of society: Killi Kruparani

Former Union Minister and Congress party’s Tekkali candidate, Killi Kruparani, on Wednesday alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) betrayed all sections of the society with its policies and administration. She campaigned in rural areas of Tekkali and met villagers to explain salient features of Congress party’s manifesto, which guaranteed a wage of ₹400 per day for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) workers.

Speaking to media on the occasion, she said that people living in rural areas were ruined financially due to lack of livelihood opportunities. She said that unprecedented hike in electricity charges, RTC bus tickets, sale of poor quality liquor, non-payment of retirement benefits to employees, inability to issue job calendar that instills confidence among the youngsters, had led to dissatisfaction among all sections of the society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.