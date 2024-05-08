ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP government betrayed all sections of society: Killi Kruparani

Updated - May 08, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 08:27 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress party candidate Killi Kruparani showing the party’s manifesto copy to NREGA workers at the outskirts of Tekkali of Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

Former Union Minister and Congress party’s Tekkali candidate, Killi Kruparani, on Wednesday alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) betrayed all sections of the society with its policies and administration. She campaigned in rural areas of Tekkali and met villagers to explain salient features of Congress party’s manifesto, which guaranteed a wage of ₹400 per day for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) workers.

Speaking to media on the occasion, she said that people living in rural areas were ruined financially due to lack of livelihood opportunities. She said that unprecedented hike in electricity charges, RTC bus tickets, sale of poor quality liquor, non-payment of retirement benefits to employees, inability to issue job calendar that instills confidence among the youngsters, had led to dissatisfaction among all sections of the society.

