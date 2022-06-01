YSRCP governing body for merger of city civic schools

Will asks YSRCP corporators not to support the initiative in the interest of the civic body, says TDP floor leader

The YSRCP corporators anticipate that the move will only ease the burden of managing the 105 schools. File. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The merger of civic schools run by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation with the State Education Department as reportedly sought by the State government seems apparent in the city.

The corporators of the ruling YSR Congress Party are for the transfer of the schools to the Education department. They anticipate that the move will only ease the burden of managing the 105 schools off the civic body.

"Merger of the municipal schools with the Education Department will be a good move as envisaged by the State government. The civic body has nothing to lose as long as the schools are well maintained and quality education is provided. The State government is already paying the salaries of municipal teachers and other employees at the schools through the 101 head account of the State treasury. It is also providing funds under Nadu-Nedu and other schemes to transform the schools," YSRCP floor leader in VMC council A. Venkata Satyanarayana told The Hindu.

The Telugu Desam Party is opposing the move. TDP floor leader in VMC council N. Balaswamy said the party and its corporators will strongly protest against the proposal. “We will try to make the ruling party not to support the merger in the interest of the civic body,” Mr. Balaswamy said.

However, being a majority in the VMC council, YSRCP could ratify the State's decision unopposed if a resolution is to be passed in favour of the government. On Monday, the Kakinada Municipal Council passed a resolution allowing the State to takeover the management of the schools while opposing the transfer of school properties.

Of the 105 civil schools, 28 are high schools including three Urdu schools, two are upper primary schools, and 65 are elementary schools including 10 Urdu elementary schools.