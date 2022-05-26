YSRCP goons set fire to lush green Konaseema, alleges Naidu

YSRCP leaders burned own houses to implicate TDP for political gains, says TDP chief

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President N. Chandrababu Naidu raised the slogans ‘Quit Jagan’ and ‘Save A.P.’, slamming the YSRCP rule for “destroying the State with its endless blunders”.

Mr. Naidu addressed a public meeting at Chilakaluripeta en route to the Mahanadu venue in Ongole on Monday.

Mr. Naidu said it was the ruling “YSRCP goons” who set fire to the peaceful, lush green Konaseema region by burning the houses of their own Minister and MLA in Amalapuram. “In a very suspicious way, the police saved the family members of the Minister but not his house from the arsonists. The YSRCP leaders burned their own homes only to start mudslinging against the Telugu Desam for narrow political gains. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy cannot rule the State any more which is why the inefficient Chief Minister is planning for ‘midterm elections’,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP chief accused YSRCP MLC Ananta Babu of abducting, killing and then delivering the body of his Dalit car driver Subrahmanyam in his own car to the victim’s family members. The government tried to turn it into an accidental death but the TDP agitation had eventually forced the “MLC to admit the killing”, he said.

Mr. Naidu asked what ‘social justice’ Mr. Jagan had done in giving Rajya Sabha nominations that his party was starting a Ministers’ bus yatra now. Out of the nine YSRCP RS seats, four were given to Reddys and zero to SC, ST and Minorities. Three RS seats were given to Jagan’s co-accused in CBI cases — Vijaya Sai Reddy, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, he alleged.

He gave a clarion call to the TDP activists and admirers to come and make Mahanadu a success by taking whatever mode of transport they could, including on foot.