YSRCP Godavari region leaders demand an apology from Pawan Kalyan for his remarks on village/ward Volunteer system

In a press conference in Rajamahendravaram, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna demanded Pawan Kalyan seek an apology from the Volunteers.

July 10, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan.

Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

YSRCP Godavari Region leaders on July 10 condemned Jana Sena Party President K. Pawan Kalyan’s allegations that village/ward volunteers were under the watch of the Central probing agencies for their role in ‘human trafficking’ in Andhra Pradesh.

“The Village/Ward Volunteer system has earned respect for their services in Andhra Pradesh. Many neighbouring States are studying it to adopt in their local body governance. The attack on the Volunteer system by Mr. Pawan Kalyan should be condemned”, said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna. 

In Eluru, MLA Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has stated; “Mr. Pawan Kalyan will lose credibility among the people if he will continue to attack on the policies such as the Volunteer system”.

