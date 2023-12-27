YSRCP Giddalur MLA quits active politics due to ‘health reasons’ in Andhra Pradesh

December 27, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ONGOLE

In a setback to the YSR Congress Party, the ruling party MLA from Giddalur Anna Rambabu on Wednesday announced his decision to quit active politics ahead of the elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly in 2024.

Addressing the media at Markapur town in Prakasam district, he said he took the decision due to health reasons. ‘’I will not contest the coming elections either from Giddalur or from any other Assembly constituency,” he said.

He also ruled out joining any other party. However, he expressed dissatisfaction over the style of functioning of the party high command. He was upset with groupism in the party, according to sources close to the MLA. He wanted the party leaders to bury their hatchet at least now and work unitedly for the party’s victory in the polls.

He had been in the opposition Telugu Desam Party and unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2014 and joined the YSRCP on the eve of 2019 Assembly elections after the sitting YSRCP MLA M. Ashok Reddy switched over to the TDP.

Mr. Rambabu has to his credit winning the polls in 2019 with the second highest margin of over 80,000 votes after Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He had joined the Praja Rajyam Party floated by actor-politician Chiranjeevi and represented Giddalur in the State Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP, which had won eight of the 12 Assembly seats in undivided Prakasam district has a tough task ahead in the 2024 elections with faction feuds raging in at least three Assembly constituencies, including Kondepi and S.N.Padu. The party has deputed two Ministers A. Suresh and M. Nagarjuna as party Assembly in-charges to the SC reserved constituencies to stem the rot and improve the party’s prospects in the coming elections.

