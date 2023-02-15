YSRCP gearing up for polls with a huge campaign force

February 15, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - GUNTUR

Gearing up for the general elections due in 14 months, the ruling YSR Congress Party has roped in more than 6 lakh workers and leaders to carry out its campaign continuously till the polling. By appointing over 5.6 lakh secretariat conveners and gruhasaradulu, the party has been able to mobilise a huge force of active and dedicated workers on the field.

Besides, the party is also contemplating appointing various other committees at the ground level. After completing these political appointments at mandal to village level, and in the municipal corporations and municipalities, the strength of the party will further increase.

“The YSRCP has around 1.2 lakh elected representatives including 30 MPs, 31 MLCs, 151 MLAs, more than 600 ZP Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons and ZPTC members, about 600 Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Corporators, 1,940 Municipal Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons and Councillors, 2,300 MPPs, Vice-MPPs and MPTC mebers, nearly 10,000 sarpanches and 1 lakh ward members,” MLC and in-charge at the party headquarters Lella Appireddy told The Hindu.

The party appointed around 12,600 leaders in various nominated bodies including 34 Chairpersons and members of various Commissions, 133 chairpersons of various corporations, 65 caste corporation chairpersons, 500 directors of general corporations, 670 BC corporations’ directors, 1,250 AMC chairpersons and directors, 6,000 PACS chairpersons and directors, and around 4,000 temple trustees, he said.

Apart from this, the party is also going to appoint various central and State-level party committees, affiliated wing committees, district committees, city committees, city affiliated wing committees, mandal, municipality and division committees and also for affiliated wings.

Once the appointment of all these committees is completed, the party cadre strength will double, according to the party sources.