HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP gearing up for polls with a huge campaign force

It has already roped in over 6 lakh in various roles and more appointments are in the offing for the party committees at different levels

February 15, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

Gearing up for the general elections due in 14 months, the ruling YSR Congress Party has roped in more than 6 lakh workers and leaders to carry out its campaign continuously till the polling. By appointing over 5.6 lakh secretariat conveners and gruhasaradulu, the party has been able to mobilise a huge force of active and dedicated workers on the field.

Besides, the party is also contemplating appointing various other committees at the ground level. After completing these political appointments at mandal to village level, and in the municipal corporations and municipalities, the strength of the party will further increase. 

“The YSRCP has around 1.2 lakh elected representatives including 30 MPs, 31 MLCs, 151 MLAs, more than 600 ZP Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons and ZPTC members, about 600 Mayors, Deputy Mayors and Corporators, 1,940 Municipal Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons and Councillors, 2,300 MPPs, Vice-MPPs and MPTC mebers, nearly 10,000 sarpanches and 1 lakh ward members,” MLC and in-charge at the party headquarters Lella Appireddy told The Hindu

The party appointed around 12,600 leaders in various nominated bodies including 34 Chairpersons and members of various Commissions, 133 chairpersons of various corporations, 65 caste corporation chairpersons, 500 directors of general corporations, 670 BC corporations’ directors, 1,250 AMC chairpersons and directors, 6,000 PACS chairpersons and directors, and around 4,000 temple trustees, he said.

Apart from this, the party is also going to appoint various central and State-level party committees, affiliated wing committees, district committees, city committees, city affiliated wing committees, mandal, municipality and division committees and also for affiliated wings.

Once the appointment of all these committees is completed, the party cadre strength will double, according to the party sources.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.