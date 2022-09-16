YSRCP gaining popularity for its scams, alleges Sunil Deodhar   

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 16, 2022 19:31 IST

BJP State affairs co-incharge Sunil Deodhar tweeted on Friday that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is coming onto the national arena with what it’s known for: scams. He cited as example the alleged involvement of YSRCP MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in the Delhi liquor scam.

Referring to the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the MP’s residence in Delhi, Mr. Deodhar said that Mr. Reddy’s distillery was a major supplier of alcohol in Delhi.

“These parties are looting the exchequer in order to sustain themselves. By doing so, they are breaking the trust put on them,” the BJP leader alleged.

