YSRCP gained strength in Bobbili, says MLA

VIZIANAGARAM

20 September 2021 20:30 IST

‘Party secured more votes in rural and urban areas’

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu on Monday said that the YSRCP improved its vote bank in the constituency compared to the 2014 elections.

He told mediapersons at Bobbili in the district that the party could win all the four ZPTC seats and was set to register victory in the Mandal Parishad President elections to be held in a few days. “Our margin of victory in the Assembly elections was around 8,000 but now we could get around 20,000 majority in the rural segment. In the recently held municipal elections, we could get 15,000 combined majority in all wards. This indicated that the YSRCP had strengthened its vote bank. But the TDP is misleading the public by blowing its own trumpet after winning a few MPTC seats at Ramabhadrapuram, Badangi, Bobbili and other places,” said the YSRCP legislator.

‘Blow to TDP’

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board Chairman and YSRCP senior leader Kayala Venkata Reddy said that the TDP would not be able to recover from its electoral loss and would lose its existence in the State as it happened in Telangana where the party had been decimated.

Reacting over the spectacular victory of the YSR Congress Party in the ZPTC and MPTC elections, Mr. Venkata Reddy said that people from all sections of society had reposed faith in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration.

Felicitated

Andhra Pradesh State Kshatriya Welfare and Development Corporation chairperson Patapati Sarraju attributed the YSRCP’s victory to the implementation of welfare schemes for all sections of society.

Kshatriya Parishad felicitated him here on his elevation as the chairperson of the corporation.

YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu said that all welfare and development schemes were being implemented without any scope for corruption.