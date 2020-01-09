YSRCP fuelling discord for poll gain: Jana Sena

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that the YSR Congress (YSRCP) was creating regional conflicts for gaining mileage in the local body elections and stressed the need for political parties to form a common platform to mount pressure on the government to give up its irresponsible decisions like the one on three capitals.

Addressing media persons on Thursday, Mr. Manohar said the government was trying to suppress agitations and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no time to listen to the public grievances, which makes him unfit to be the Chief Minister.

It was unfortunate that the attempts by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti to undertake a bus yatra to districts for garnering support for its campaign were thwarted.

‘Reach out to ryots’

Mr. Manohar insisted that the CM should have a dialogue with the aggrieved farmers. The Ministers and officials also need to reach out to people and allay their apprehensions, if one were to believe the claim that there were no ulterior motives behind the three capitals proposal.

The JSP leader said Mr. Jagan took a U-turn on the Amma Vodi scheme by first saying that it was applicable to every child and trying to limit it to a single child in a family.

He expressed regret that people were roaming around several government offices for certificates of proof. Besides, the number of beneficiaries appears to have been slashed from 65 lakh to 43 lakh.

The JSP leader alleged that the funds of the SC & ST Corporation, the BC Welfare Corporation and the Kapu Corporation were being diverted to the Amma Vodi scheme.

Party leaders Bonaboyina Srinivas, Chillapalli Srinivas, Pothina Mahesh, Akkala Rammohan Rao, Bathina Ramu and Ammisetty Vasu were present.