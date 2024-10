YSRCP former Rajya Sabha members Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Masthan Rao joined the TDP on Wednesday. TDP national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed them into the party’s fold. Both the leaders quit the YSRCP in August this year. Mr. Venkataramana wanted to contest from Repalle constituency in the 2024 elections, but was denied a ticket by the YSRCP leadership.