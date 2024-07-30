GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP former MLA booked in Madanapalle fire case

The former MLA was found to be in the unauthorised possession of some important revenue records at his house, which were seized during searches, the DIG said.

Published - July 30, 2024 05:50 am IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on July 29 (Monday) registered a criminal case against former YSRCP Madanapalle MLA Nawaz Basha in connection with the fire incident at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office reported late on July 21 night.

Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen told the media about the case. The former MLA was found to be in the unauthorised possession of some important revenue records at his house, which were seized during searches, the DIG said.

Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia on July 29 (Monday) issued orders, suspending two officials of Revenue Divisional Officer rank who performed duties at Madanapalle in recent years.

