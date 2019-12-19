YSRCP for major port at Ramayapatnam

Prospects of a sea port in the coastal village, Ramayapatnam, brightened with the State government making moves to achieve financial closure in the next six months.

The YSRCP government had suggested to the Centre that the port project be taken up at Ramayapatnam after the Dugarajapatnam proposal was ruled out on viability grounds, senior party leader and TTD Board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said on Thursday.

“We are hopeful that the Centre will expedite the Ramayapatnam port project,” he said, and added that the State government was not in favour of a non-key facility at Ramayapatnam.

Dig at TDP

The non-major port (NMP) proposed by the TDP government was not in the larger interests of the State, he said.

The TDP national president had been hand-in-glove with a private player, who, fearing loss of cargo, scuttled the chances of a port in Prakasam district, he alleged.

The YSRCP government would extend all cooperation to see the port project become a reality, Mr. Subba Reddy said.