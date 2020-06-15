YSRCP foisting cases on leaders not agreeing to join party, says Lokesh

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh interacting with the party activists at Tadipatri on Monday.

TADIPATRI (ANANTAPUR DT.)

15 June 2020 23:58 IST

‘Atchannaidu was offered ₹50 crore for switching loyalty’

Accusing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to ‘vindictive politics’, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday alleged that the YSRCP government was foisting cases on the leaders belonging to lead opposition party on the pretext of exposing corruption.

“The YSRCP has unleashed a rule of terror. Cases are being foisted against TDP leaders if they do not agree to join the ruling party,” Mr. Lokesh said after meeting former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy here.

Mr. Lokesh came by road from Hyderabad to Tadipatri and discussed with Mr. Diwakar Reddy and his son Pavan Reddy the BS-III lorry trailer case in which former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son J. Ashmit Reddy were arrested and lodged in Kadapa Central Prison.

‘Next target’

Alleging that Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was wrongfully arrested, Mr. Lokesh claimed that the former Tadipatri MLA had not signed in any of the papers related to the registration of BS-III vehicles.

“The TDP will soon go to people and bring awareness among them about the YSRCP misrule,” he said.

“I could be the next target of the YSRCP government as announced by a Minister in the fibergrid case. Being the IT Minister during the TDP tenure at office, the file never came to me,” claimed Mr. Lokesh.

The TDP leader also alleged that the YSRCP was also targeting the leaders from the backward classes and weaker sections.

Terming the arrest of former Minister K. Atchannaidu as ‘inhuman’, Mr. Lokesh alleged, “Mr. Atchannaidu was offered ₹50 crore for joining the YSRCP. The ESI case was foisted on him after he said to the offer of the ruling party. Even as the ESI case is being claimed to be a ₹150-crore scam, the police remand document mentioned the alleged misappropriation as ₹3 crore.”

He demanded that the government must show what was written in the ‘green note’ of the ESI file.

BS-III vehicle case

Referring to the BS-III lorry trailer case, Mr. Diwakar Reddy claimed that they had lodged a complaint five months ago against the Ashok Leyland to Nagaland government, but no action was initiated.

Asked if the Jatadhara Industries would lodge a complaint against the Ashok Leyland or the middleman Muthu, the former MP said it was the government’s responsibility.