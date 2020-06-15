YSRCP foisting cases on leaders not agreeing to join party: Nara Lokesh

TADIPATRI (ANANTAPUR DT.)

15 June 2020 15:12 IST

The TDP general secretary alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing a “Raja Reddy constitution” in the State.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was implenting ‘Raja Reddy Constitution’ and taking revenge for the 16 months he spent in jail, alleged TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

YSR Congress Party has unleashed a rule of terror by intimidating all TDP leaders, foisting cases against them if they did not agree to join their party, Mr. Lokesh said here on June 15, after meeting former Anantapur MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy.

The former TDP Minister interacted with Diwakar Reddy and his son Pavan Reddy regarding the BS-III Lorry Trailer case in which former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son J. Ashmit Reddy were arrested and lodged in Kadapa Central Prison.

Alleging that Prabhakar Reddy was wrongfully arrested, Mr. Lokesh said the party would soon inform the people of YSRCP’s misrule.

“I could be the next target of this government as announced by a Minister in the Fibergrid case, while the file never came to me when I was the IT Minister,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP had targetted leaders and people from the backward classes and weaker sections.

Terming the arrest of former Minister K. Atchannaidu as inhuman, he alleged that Mr. Atchannaidu was offered ₹50 crore for joining the YSRCP, but when he refused, the ₹150-cr ESI case was foisted. The government should show what was written in the ‘Green note’ of ESI file, he demanded.

He termed the arrest of as attack on Backward Castes and said, “while they alleged a ₹150-cr.scam, the remand document that the police showed pinned it at ₹3 cr.”

Why was Ashok Leyland not questioned so far, Mr. Lokesh asked. Diwakar Reddy said that a complaint against the company was made to Nagaland government 5 months ago, but no action was initiated.

Asked if the Jatadhara Industries would make a complaint in A.P. against Ashok Leyland or the middleman Muthu, the former MP said there was no need for that and that it was the government’s responsibility to do that.

Other TDP leaders present at the press conference included former Ministers Kalava Srinivasulu, Palle Raghunath Reddy, party district president B.K. Parthasarathi, MLC Deepak Reddy, Bandaru Sravani, Kadiri former MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, Madakasira former MLA Eeranna, and former Hindupur MP Nimmala Kishtappa.