HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP floated three-capital proposal to derive political mileage, alleges Lokesh 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is cheating the people of Visakhapatnam by projecting the port city as the executive capital, says the TDP national general secretary

August 13, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, suspended YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi and former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar at a meeting of Amaravati farmers at Tadikonda in Guntur district on Sunday.

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, suspended YSRCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi and former MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar at a meeting of Amaravati farmers at Tadikonda in Guntur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Reiterating that Andhra Pradesh needs a single capital city and multiple capitals would serve no purpose except fetching political mileage for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had endorsed the idea of Amaravati when he was the Leader of the Opposition and went on to float the concept of three capitals on the basis of the failed South African model. 

The fact that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was cheating the people of Visakhapatnam by projecting the port city as the executive capital was evident from the posting of a message by the YSRCP on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) on August 12 that the State Secretariat was being constructed at Rushikonda and its deletion a short while later.

The Chief Minister would have submitted a proposal to the Central government for shifting the High Court to Kurnool if he was serious about it but he confined it to the rhetoric for obvious reasons, and the R-5 zone in Amaravati was only a ploy to divide the people on the lines of religion and caste. People should, therefore, think whether the YSRCP deserved to be re-elected in 2024 in spite of committing grave mistakes, said Mr. Lokesh. 

Addressing an impressive gathering of Amaravati farmers at Tadikonda in Guntur district as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra on August 13 (Sunday), Mr. Lokesh said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had raised the Jai Amaravati slogan along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu but took an about-turn for political reasons, and it was for the development of Amaravati as the capital that 29,000 farmers gave their multi-cropped lands. 

He pointed out that the then TDP government had got major private companies to set up their manufacturing units in Anantapur, Chittoor, Nellore and other districts. The focus was on the development of Amaravati as the seat of the government. “The present government has ruined the capital and it would not admit that the three capitals was a mistake,” he said.  

The TDP leader further said that his party had predicted that the Amaravati project would be obliterated if the YSRCP came to power and, unfortunately, it became a reality. He insisted that the TDP had a vision for the State duly including the capital city, which would be given a tangible shape if people voted for it in 2024 elections. 

Tadikonda MLA Vundavalli Sridevi, who was in the eye of a storm over the alleged cross-voting in the recent MLC elections, said she felt suffocated in the YSRCP as she could neither come out to openly support the cause of Amaravati farmers nor defy the party line on the capital issue. “However, I was clear right from Day One that what the YSRCP was doing in the name of three capitals was detrimental to the large number of Amaravati farmers,” she said.  

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.