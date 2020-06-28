Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP flays Pawan’s demand

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Thota Trimurthulu has criticised the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan for his demand to release a White Paper on Kapu welfare programmes.

At a press conference on Sunday, Mr. Trimurthulu said it was clearly stated in the YSRCP manifesto, the Navaratnalu, but Mr. Pawan Kalyan seemed to be unaware of it. He wondered if anyone from the Kapu community had poured their woes against the government in front of Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

He alleged that the Kapus got a raw deal in the previous Telugu Desam Party regime in the State. The programmes and schemes being implemented by the State government now clearly showed the difference in the approach towards the Kapu community, he claimed.

