YSRCP flays Naidu’s remarks on govt. housing schemes

May 18, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - GUNTUR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave house sites to more than 30 lakh beneficiaries and was constructing houses for more than 22 lakh eligible households in the State, while TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had failed to give even a cent of land to the poor during his tenure as Chief Minister, said YSR Congress Party leaders.

The YSRCP leaders, including Jogi Ramesh, Minister for Housing, and the party general secretary and Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday reacted to the criticism made by Mr. Naidu on one cent land to the poor and allocation of plots at the newly created R5 Zone in Amaravati capital city.

At a press conference at the party central office, Mr. Ramesh said, “How can you (Mr. Naidu) call the one cent house sites of poor people as a burial ground?” People would not tolerate such words from leaders like Mr. Naidu, he observed.

“The YSRCP is going to win the general elections in 2024 too, even if all the opposition parties form an alliance against it,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Mr. Sajjala said that Mr. Naidu was making baseless comments on the housing scheme unable to digest the successful governance of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Mr. Naidu failed to give even a cent of land to one poor family during his five-year tenure. Even in the A.P. Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (APTIDCO) houses, the TDP government allocated only 16 square yards to each family. We are challenging him to prove where he had given lands to the poor for house sites in the State,” he said.