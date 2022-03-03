YSRCP farmer leader made Tobacco Board member

He led several struggles by tobacco growers for remunerative price

The Centre has appointed YSR Congress Party Prakasam district president Mareddy Subramanyeswara Reddy as a member of the Tobacco Board.

A gazette notification to this effect was issued by the Union Government, Tobacco Board Executive Director A. Sridhar Babu said in a communique to Mr. Reddy on Thursday.

Mr. Reddy from NG Padu had led several struggles by tobacco growers for a remunerative price. He had used his good offices with the State government for a first-of-its-kind intervention by the Markfed when there were no takers for low grade varieties during 2020-21 cropping season.

He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for recommending his name for the post.

State Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman N.V.S. Nagi Reddy said with his vast experience Mr. Subramanyeswara Reddy would effectively articulate the farmers’ cause during decision making by the premier commodity board of the Union Commerce Ministry.