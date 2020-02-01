YSRCP failed to get funds for State: MLA

TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar charged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with failure in getting funds for the State in the Union Budget having promised to pressurise the Centre if he got 25 MPs.

He said in the 2018-19 Budget the difference between funds allocated to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was a mere ₹36 crore because of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu being at the helm. But now the gap widened to ₹600 crore reflecting the failure of the YSRCP government in influencing the Union government.