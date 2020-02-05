YSRCP failed to fulfil promises made to BCs: former TDP MP

YSR Congress Party government has forgotten all the promises its founder and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made to the Backward Classes(BC) during his padayatra, alleged former Hindupur two-time MP and TDP leader Nimmala Kristappa. Threatening to launch a massive agitation, he advised the YSRCP leaders to behave in a more sane manner before they begin to face public backlash.

At a press conference at the party district office here on Wednesday, Mr. Kristappa took strong objection to the Chief Minister not restricting the party cadre during attacks on the BCs for the past seven months and pointed out that more than 650 cases of attack on TDP cadre were reported from all over Andhra Pradesh, but nowhere did the YSRCP chief took interest and come to their rescue, he pointed out.

He gave the example of an ENT specialist Sekhar Babu of Gurazala, who was forcibly evicted from his clinic premises and was confined in a room overnight to put pressure on him to vacate the place, but no action was taken by the government, he alleged.

He also said that closer to Anantapur, at Somandepalli, a youth named Ashok from the Backward Classes was attacked, but none bothered to take action against the culprits.

On the Amaravati issue, he said the government can score good points if it continued the development started by the TDP and increase the pace to bring real benefit to the people so that they vote the YSRCP back to power in the next elections instead of shifting the capital and dealing blow to the farming community there, who donated their lands to the State government in good faith. Other BC leaders of TDP, who attended the conference included Devella Murali and Rapthadu Venkataramaiah. The former TDP district presidentt Vunnam Hanumantharaya Chowdary was also present.