ADVERTISEMENT

‘YSRCP failed to fight for SCS and Polavaram after coming to power in 2019’

April 08, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forum for Special Category Status (SCS) Sadhana Samithi Chalasani Srinivas on April 7 (Friday) lamented that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) surrendered before the Central government by compromising on the Polavaram irrigation project and Special Category Status (SCS).

Speaking at a joint press conference organised by the Left parties, Mr. Srinivas said that 23 MPs representing Andhra Pradesh failed to fight for the SCS and Polavaram irrigation project.

In 2019, the YSRCP had come to power with an agenda to fight for the SCS. However, it had chosen to be silent on the injustice being meted out to the State later, Mr. Srinivas alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US