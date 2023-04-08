HamberMenu
‘YSRCP failed to fight for SCS and Polavaram after coming to power in 2019’

April 08, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Forum for Special Category Status (SCS) Sadhana Samithi Chalasani Srinivas on April 7 (Friday) lamented that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) surrendered before the Central government by compromising on the Polavaram irrigation project and Special Category Status (SCS).

Speaking at a joint press conference organised by the Left parties, Mr. Srinivas said that 23 MPs representing Andhra Pradesh failed to fight for the SCS and Polavaram irrigation project.

In 2019, the YSRCP had come to power with an agenda to fight for the SCS. However, it had chosen to be silent on the injustice being meted out to the State later, Mr. Srinivas alleged.

