YSRCP failed to develop tourism in ASR district, alleges Y.S. Sharmila

April 27, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PADERU / ANAKAPALLI

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila has alleged that both the TDP and YSRCP governments have ignored development of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district in the last 10 years.

Had the governments developed tourism in the region, or fought for Special Category Status (SCS), youth from the tribal areas might have got jobs, Ms. Sharmila said while addressing a large gathering as part of her political campaign, ‘AP Nyaya Yatra’, on Saturday.

Ms. Sharmila said that the YSRCP had promised to allocate ₹600 crore for tourism development in ASR district, but failed to give even ₹1 crore.

Instead of develop the district, the YSRCP government was busy allotting permissions to the hydropower projects despite objections. Not even one educational institution was set up in the tribal areas under the YSRCP rule, she alleged.

Stating that Special Category Status (SCS) was the panacea for all the ills plaguing the State, she said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu failed to achieve it, his successor Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had vowed to get SCS, had not staged even one agitation demanding it in the last five years.

She also accused the BJP of backstabbing the State by failing to sanction the projects promised at the time of bifurcation. The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had also decided to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). In spite of all this, both TDP and YSRCP had been supporting the BJP, she said.

Asserting that Congress party alone would get SCS for State, Ms. Sharmila appealed to the people to bless the party in the coming elections.

She also slammed the YSRCP government for failing to provide 2.30 lakh jobs and implement total prohibition in the State.

She also criticised YSRCP’s ‘Siddham’ meeting, and said that in the last five years, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had never been with the people. “Forget about the people, the Chief Minister did not give appointments to even his MLAs and MPs,” she said.

Addressing a public meeting at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district, Ms. Sharmila alleged that the YSRCP government failed to take steps to reopen the sugar factories in Anakapalli district.