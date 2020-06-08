Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP facing a disaster threat: Yanamala

‘Even party MLAs are criticising the govt.’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member and Leader of Opposition in the Council Yanamala Ranakrishnudu has stated that the YSRCP government is facing a ‘threat of disaster’ with the party MLAs criticising the performance of the party during the one year at office.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged that the people were up in the arms against the State government.

“Sensing the mood of the people, the YSRCP MLAs are criticising the government. They are avoiding public contact fearing backlash. Except for recorded videos, none of the MLAs or MPs are seen on the ground,” he said.

‘No development’

The TDP has already expressed concerns over the corruption and absence of any development in the past one year. “Development is nil but corruption is full during the YSRCP rule. The ruling party MLAs’ comments are enough to say how unpopular Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has become in just one year of his rule,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu. He said that the Chief Minister was making futile efforts to suppress the criticism.

“A few party leaders, who have been entrusted with the job, have failed in countering the corruption allegations. Mr. Jagan has brought in mafia rule in the State,” he alleged.

