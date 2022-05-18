YSRCP faces challenges during Gadapa Gadapaki programme

Jagan’s election symbol is hand, says a beneficiary

The YSR Congress Party MLAs and Ministers are facing challenges while taking up the mass grassroots-level contact with people in Nandyal, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts with people questioning them on the failures of the government on various fronts. The YSRCP leaders had two different kinds of experiences when they went to houses in Dhone and Kalyandurg.

A teacher Chinnappa Reddy in Kothapeta Colony of Dhone town in the Nandyal district on Wednesday wrote down his dissent on a slate and hung it in front of his residence. “MLAs/Ministers coming to my house under Gadapa-Gadapaki programme, first withdraw the Contributory Pension Scheme and implement the Old Pension Scheme and only then come to my Gadapa (main gate of a house),” wrote Mr. Chinnappa Reddy who is the convener of Nandyal District CPS Sadhana Committee.

State government employees led by the teaching community had been demanding to scrap the CPS, where the employees pay 10% of their basic salary and the government pays another 10%, while in the old pension scheme any employee going out of the service used to get 50% of the last drawn salary as the pension.

In Golla Panchayat of Kalyandurg mandal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan went round some houses as part of the same programme and while giving the pamphlet containing details of all welfare schemes under Navaratanalu, asked the lady of the house, also a beneficiary of welfare schemes, as to what was the election symbol of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and pat came the answer - hand. Embarrassed and perplexed by the reply, the Minister asked again, and the other leaders who went along with her corrected the lady and told her that it was fan.