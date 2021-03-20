YSRCP eyeing record majority in Tirupati by-election

Take the message of good governance to every doorstep, Jagan tells party seniors

The YSRCP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a record majority in the Tirupati Lok Sabha (SC) by-election on April 17.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has selected his personal physiotherapist M. Gurumoorthy as the party candidate for the by-election.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the poll preparedness with senior party leaders and Ministers, directed the party leaders to ensure that they take to the notice of the people the plethora of welfare schemes and development in the State.

“I want the results to be seen by the entire country. Prepare an action plan to ensure our candidate gets record majority. I want you to tell the people our policy and ideology of working for people, irrespective of their identity, caste, religion. Our governance is marked by transparency and accountability. The message of good governance should reach every doorstep in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The review meeting with senior leaders assumed significance in the backdrop of stunning results in local body elections and municipal elections, with the party winning more than 90% of the seats.

“A Minister should be in-charge of every constituency and he will be assisted by an MLA. The campaign should reach every voter, and I want the leaders to work sincerely,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Triangular contest

The by-election will be witnessing a triangular contest with both the TDP and the BJP in the fray. Former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi is contesting on behalf of the TDP, while BJP has not announced its candidate.

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, B. Srinivasa Reddy, P. Venkatramaiah (Nani), K. Venkateswara Rao, P. Anil Kumar, and A. Suresh, regional coordinators S. Ramakrishna Reddy, Y.V. Subba Reddy, V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, and V. Prabhakara Reddy, Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy, Whip P. Ramakrishna Reddy, MLAs B. Karunakara Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Ravindranath Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, K. Parthasaradhi, Vara Prasad, K. Govardhana Reddy, B. Madhusudana Reddy, and P. Dwarakanatha Reddy, and MLC Balli Kalyan Chakravathy were present.