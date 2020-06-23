YSRCP encouraging faction politics: Kotla

ANANTAPUR

23 June 2020 23:28 IST

TDP leader and former Union Minister Kotla Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy has accused the YSR Congress Party of encouraging faction politics and usurping power at all levels in Kurnool district instead of concentrating on the completion of projects and development activities.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Jayasurya Prakasha Reddy challenged the YSRCP leaders to come for an open debate on sand mining, house site pattas and sale of liquor.

Advertising

Advertising

He took exception to the alleged forcible change of the governing body of the Sri Venkateshwara Lift Irrigation Mutually Aided Cooperative Society. “The YSRCP leaders should first concentrate on completing the Vedavathi, RDS Right Canal, and Gundrevula projects and get elected to the managing committees without disturbing the existing societies,” he said.