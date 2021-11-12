YSRCP election offences exposed, says Naidu

‘Jagan has no moral right to continue in office’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to continue in office as the YSRCP’s election offences have now been exposed in the court.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should own up moral responsibility for using forged documents to announce the withdrawal of TDP nominee Vijaya Lakshmi and her husband in the 7th division of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation. The forensic report has established that forged signatures have been used to prevent the couple from contesting the election,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the media at the party’s national office here on Thursday.

“The ruling YSRCP has been committing such criminal election offences right from the beginning,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

Questioning how the Kuppam police could keep TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu and party leader P. Nani under house arrest even after the High Court ordered against it, Mr. Naidu said, “The DSP concerned is now hinting at serving another notice to prevent the TDP leaders from campaigning.”

“How can the TDP leaders be restricted even as a Minister and YSRCP leaders are allowed to move freely in Kuppam?” the TDP president questioned.

He said the TDP would file cases with documentary evidence and make the Returning Officers and all the police officers who were party to the “YSRCP election offences” accountable.

“All these officers will have to pay a heavy price. The SP and the DSP are being asked to file counters in the High Court over the illegal arrests of the TDP leaders in Kuppam,” Mr. Naidu said.

Despite the High Court ordering the police to provide protection to all the contestants in the Gurajala and Dachepalli elections, a candidate, Venkatesh, had been kidnapped in Gurajala, Mr. Naidu alleged.

The TDP president appealed to the people to boldly vote against the ruling YSRCP candidates.

“If the voters continue to ensure victories to the YSRCP, gangsters and mafia elements will get further emboldened. People will fall into the money trap being laid by the YSRCP leaders,” he alleged.