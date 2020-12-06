YSRCP driving a wedge between TDP and BCs, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

06 December 2020 00:02 IST

‘Jagan’s concern for backward classes is not real’

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the YSR Congress Party leaders of trying to drive a wedge between the BCs and his party.

In a statement, the TDP chief said his party shared a strong bond with the Backward Classes and nothing could come between him and the BC communities. He said the TDP had always fought for the rights of the BCs. Citing recent examples of how the TDP had brought to the public notice the ‘injustice meted out to the BCs’ by the YSRCP government in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to the State universities and advisers to the TTD, Mr. Naidu said this had rattled the ruling party leaders who were now desperate to malign his image among the BCs by unleashing a misleading campaign.

The TDP government had established the BC corporation for social, economic and political upliftment of the community. The ball was set rolling by constituting Bhatraju Corporaton and allocating funds to it, he recalled.

He said the 34% reservation implemented for BCs in local body elections by his government was cancelled by the Jagan government and, as a result, 16,800 people belonging to these Backward Castes were deprived of the chance to contest the local body elections.

Mr. Naidu said the Chief Minister’s concern for the BCs was not real and it reflected in the fact that his government did not allocate any funds to the 56 BC corporations constituted by him.

Farm laws

Referring to the farmers’ agitation at the Centre in protest against the new farm laws, Mr. Naidu said the Centre should place the issue for extensive debate to elicit views and suggestions of stakeholders and experts to ensure welfare of farmers.

He said farmers’ interests should be taken care of before arriving at any decision involving their welfare.