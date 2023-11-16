YSRCP doubts veracity of medical reports pertaining to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

November 16, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

The medical reports pertaining to TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu appear to have been prepared by “some political doctors and not medical practitioners,” says Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

“If the medical reports are true, Mr. Naidu should have been bed-ridden by now,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said while interacting with the media at the party headquarters at Tadepalli on November 16.

Mr. Naidu, who was arrested in the skill development scam case and subsequently remanded in judicial custody, was released recently from the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on four-week medical bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Would any doctor suggest that an ambulance be made available round the clock, the YSRCP leader wondered, and alleged that these “managed medical reports” exposed the exceptional qualities of Mr. Naidu in managing the institutions.

“Are these rules applicable to Mr. Naidu alone, or every prisoner in the jails across the State and country?” he questioned.

Accusing the TDP of failing to deliver the promises made in the manifesto in 2014, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP leaders were trying to cheat people again in the name of manifesto committees meetings across the State.

Stating that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan was in alliance with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh, but contesting the Assembly elections in Telangana along with the BJP, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy wondered how was it possible for a political party.

“Both Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Naidu have no political ethics. They, along with BJP State president D. Purandeswari, are working in tandem to defeat the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.