YSRCP distorting Supreme Court’s split verdict on skill case to suit its agenda, says TDP Rajya Sabha member Ravindra Kumar

January 17, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has said that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is distorting the split verdict delivered by a Division Bench of the Supreme Court on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s plea to quash the A.P. CID’s FIR in the skill development scam case to suit its political agenda.

The Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Tridevi had differed on the scope and applicability of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, but did not conclusively hold that the proceedings initiated by the CID were proper, Mr. Ravindra Kumar said while addressing the media at the TDP central office, near Mangalagiri, in Guntur district on January 17.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar said that both the Judges had referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India to enable him to take an appropriate decision on the constitution of a larger Bench for adjudication on the point (interpretation of Section 17A of the PC Act) on which they expressed contrary opinion.

“But the YSRCP leaders are giving an impression that Mr. Naidu is guilty of the charges framed against him,” Mr. Ravindra Kumar said.

Additional Advocate General P. Sudhakar Reddy was making politically motivated statements on the case in spite of being in such a high position.

In fact, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been out on bail in a slew of criminal cases pending against him, and the CID, which was apparently acting as per his whims, implicated Mr. Naidu in the skill case, Mr. Ravindra Kumar added.