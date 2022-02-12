YSRCP did not lodge complaint against Ashok Babu: Nani

‘TDP MLC’s colleague sought investigation against him’

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has lashed out at TDP national president and Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of taking side of MLC P. Ashok Babu who was arrested on charges of forged his service records for promotion.

“Everyone is equal before the law. The YSRCP leaders did not lodge a complaint against Mr. Ashok Babu. Rather, his colleague had complained about the fake certificate and sought investigation. The CID has registered a case and law will take its own course. It was Mr. Naidu who promoted Mr. Ashok Babu who used fake degree certificates,” he said.

Debt scenario

Addressing the media on Friday, the Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu was spreading falsehood om the State’s debt.

“The State’s debt was only about ₹99,000 crore till 2014. But, it went up to ₹3.7 lakh crore during the five-year rule of the TDP. The debt could have increased to ₹14.8 lakh crore, if the YSRCP government would have gone on a borrowing spree Mr. Naidu. The debt of the State is around ₹6 lakh crore now,” said Mr. Venkateswara Rao.

The Minister said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had implemented welfare schemes in a transparent manner through DBT without any corruption and stood by the public in the times of COVID-19 crisis.

“Mr. Naidu has been making baseless allegations against the government to defame the State,” he said, adding that funds were spent on building infrastructure such as construction of medical colleges, revamping schools, colleges, hospitals, and many more.

Further, Mr. Venkateswara Rao allegd that Mr. Naidu was instigating TDP leaders to create chaos on the formation of new districts.

‘Lokayukta’s instruction’

Meanwhile, YSRCP spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav slammed Mr. Ashok babu for ‘using fake certificates and snatching others opportunity for getting promoted’. “The CID arrested the TDP MLC as per the instructions from the Lokayukta,” he said.