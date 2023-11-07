‘YSRCP deserves to be re-elected in 2024 for the good work done by it’

November 07, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna (social welfare) and Adimulapu Suresh (municipal administration), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regional coordinator and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, MLAs K. Nagarjuna Reddy, Balineni Srinivas Reddy and Kolusu Parthasaradhi and other senior party leaders participated in the YSRCP’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara Yatra’ at Markapur in Prakasam district. They asserted that the YSRCP deserved to be re-elected for fulfilling all its poll promises in spite of heavy odds.

The ruling party leaders held meetings with doctors, lawyers, teachers and IT employees followed by deliberations with members of the BC community, and highlighted the steps taken by the government for the uplift of the BCs, SCs, STs and the minorities.

Addressing a public meeting, Mr. Nagarjuna pointed out that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced welfare schemes aimed at achieving social justice and economic progress of the downtrodden sections and achieved commendable progress. In contrast, former Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had made 650 promises during the 2019 elections, and had “deceived” the farmers and the general public. Mr. Suresh said the TDP rule with Mr. Chandrababu Naidu at the helm was marked by deception and corruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu and Home Minister T. Vanitha and other YSRCP leaders said no government in the past had done as much for the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities as the present government did, for which the credit should go to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They were addressing the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Kakinada Rural constituency.

Addressing a similar rally in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam, Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao hit out at the TDP and Jana Sena Party for their “opportunistic politics” and expressed confidence that Mr. Naidu and Pawan Kalyan could never pose a threat to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He insisted that the TDP was opposing the proposed shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam purely for vested interests.

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Seediri Appalaraju, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLAs Tippala Nagi Reddy and Sheikh Khadar Basha and other leaders extensively toured the constituency.

Addressing the YSRCP supporters, Mr. Appalaraju said it was only under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime that the BCs got the political and social recognition they deserved whereas much of what Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had spoken about was confined to rhetoric. He claimed that it was Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who was the first leader to oppose the proposed disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.