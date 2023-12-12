YSRCP deputes two new ministers to stem the rot in Prakasam district

December 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - ONGOLE

With faction feud intensifying in the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Prakasam district, especially in two Assembly constituencies reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), the party high command has intervened to stem the rot by deputing two Ministers to take charge of the party affairs in the said constituencies ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh next year.

Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and A. Suresh have been made in-charges of the Assembly constituencies of Santhanuthalpadu and Kondepi respectively to curb infighting.

YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) shared the two Assembly seats between them in the 2019 elections; while the former won from Santhunuthalapadu, TDP grabbed the Kondepi Assembly seat. Hand-picked by former Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Mr. Y.V. Subba Reddy, YSRCP nominee M. Venkaiah, a laparoscopic surgeon, lost to TDP nominee Dola V. Swamy, also a doctor, in Kondepi narrowly then.

Hoping that Dr. Venkaiah would bridge the party’s cracks, the leader from the Dalit community was made the chairman of the Prakasam District Central Cooperative Bank and also the party in-charge for the constituency reserved for the SCs. However, dissatisfied with his style of functioning in the Assembly segment forming part of Ongole Lok Sabha seat, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy replaced him with Varikoti Ashok Babu, a follower of senior YSRCP leader and former energy minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy recently.

Consequently, the followers of Dr. Venkaiah did not extend support to Mr. Babu during the party’s outreach programme ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam’ and came close to blows during the latter’s tour of the constituency. YSRCP then shifted Mr. Babu to Vemuru in Guntur district.

Thus, Mr. Suresh, municipal administration minister who represents Yerragondapalem in the Assembly is now tasked with improving the poll prospects in Kondepi. Similarly, Mr. Nagarjuna, minister in-charge of Prakasam district has been deputed to Santhanuthalpadu to put the house in order as internal survey by the party revealed that the performance of the sitting MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu was not up to the mark, according to YSRCP sources.

In undivided Prakasam, the opposition TDP bagged four out of 12 Assembly seats at a time when a wave in favour of the YSRCP swept the State in the 2019. It remains to be seen whether the two Ministers will be able the improve the poll prospects of the ruling party in the two crucial constituencies.