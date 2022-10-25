YSRCP deploys its lawmakers to campaign for Vizag as executive capital of Andhra Pradesh

The ruling party leaders are making use of a government outreach programme to explain to the public the ‘benefits’ of having a three-capital system in the State

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is deploying its MLAs, MPs and MLCs to drum up public support in its quest to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State.

Ruling party leaders are making door-to-door visits as part of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP’ programme in order to explain to the people the benefits of having a three-capital system in the State. The key message being given by the party leaders during their door-to-door visits is that having Visakhapatnam as the executive capital would usher in decentralised development and result in progress of the entire North Andhra region.

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu who took up a campaign in Naiduvalasa of Ramabhadrapu mandal on Tuesday said that development of Vizianagaram would be possible only if Visakhapatnam is made the executive capital.

“Injustice was meted out to North Andhra region in 1953 itself when Kurnool was made the first capital of the State. Later, the capital was shifted to Hyderabad in 1956. After bifurcation of the State in 2014, Visakhapatnam should have been made the capital, but this was not done by then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He meted out injustice by proposing Amaravati as the new capital although Visakhapatnam is the best city in the State with a cosmopolitan culture. Now, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to correct that injustice through the three-capitals proposal,” Mr. Appala Naidu said.

YSRCP MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu, Nellimarla MLA Badukonda Appala Naidu, Parvathipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao, and S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao are utilising the door-to-door programme to highlight the benefits of making Visakhapatnam the executive capital. “Fortunately, we are getting a positive response from the public during the programme,” Mr. Appala Naidu said.