YSRCP denying credit to Centre despite liberal assistance: Somu

ONGOLE

01 July 2021 00:46 IST

‘Chief Minister is pushing the State into a debt trap’

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday exhorted the party cadre to step up agitation at the grassroots level to expose the ‘anti-development agenda’ of the YSR Congress Party government in the State.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is pushing the State into a debt trap while paying little attention to augment the State’s revenue at a time when the BJP-led Central government has provided liberal assistance for the development of the State. The party cadre at the mandal level should be prepared for a Sangharsh against this corrupt government,” Mr. Veerraju told the media at Chirala.

Even as the Centre has reeled out funds to the State for housing, road and health sectors, the YSRCP government denied credit for the same to the NDA government, he said. Pointing out that health is a State subject, he said the Centre had provided more than 1 crore doses of vaccine against coronavirus and met the entire expenses of provision of medical oxygen, medicines.

COVID-19 management

“It is unfortunate that the State government that has not spent even a rupee for COVID-19 vaccine, is finding fault with the Centre’s policy of allowing private hospitals to directly purchase 25% of the doses to make it available to more people,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the government was considering liquor as a ‘revenue spinner’, adding that more than 1 crore people who consumed liquor in the State were being charged about ₹200 for liquor worth ₹20.

Fuel price

Extending support to the demand of bringing petrol under the Goods and Services Tax(GST) regime in the wake of the prices crossing the ₹100 mark, Mr. Veerraju said the State’s tax accounted ₹35 per litre while the Central tax was only ₹11 per litre.