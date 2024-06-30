YSRCP denies violations at Rushikonda and in construction of party offices across A.P.

Former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday claimed that the YSRCP office buildings across the State were being constructed as per norms, and there was no need for the TDP leaders to visit them and raise a hue and cry over their construction.

Addressing the media in Vizianagaram, Mr. Satyanarayana said the YSRCP government had allocated lands for their construction as per the G.O.s issued when the TDP was in power. The TDP too had then allocated lands for its offices on lease basis, he said.

“We have not changed anything in the old G.O.s We have not violated any norms even in construction of buildings at Rushikonda hill,” Mr. Satyanarayana claimed.

Referring to the resignation of Vice-Chancellors, he advised the government to follow due procedure as they were appointed by the search committee.

“The V-Cs will follow the directions of the government. Those appointed during our term followed our policies. There is no need to object to their acts. The government should not force them to quit,” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana said the YSRCP would conduct review meetings to prepare the leaders and activists for the local body elections.

