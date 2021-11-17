YSRCP demolishes TDP in municipal polls

Vijayawada

17 November 2021 21:03 IST

It storms to power in Nellore corporation and 11 out of 12 municipalities/nagar panchayats

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) failed to make any significant gains in the just-concluded elections to Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) and 12 municipalities / nagar panchayats, as people reposed their confidence in the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which stormed to power in Nellore and won 11 of the 12 municipalities/nagar panchayats.

Darsi in Prakasam district was the lone saving grace as the TDP won 13 of the 20 wards there.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the people for the overwhelming mandate given by them. He tweeted that people gave his party 97 marks out of 100 and the victory would not be possible without God’s blessings.

The ruling party dashed the TDP’s hopes of recovery by making a clean sweep in Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC), and more importantly demolishing the TDP in Kuppam, which had been former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s stronghold for decades.

The YSRCP won 19 of the 25 wards in Kuppam, which has been recently upgraded to a municipality.

Of the 54 divisions in Nellore, YSRCP won 46 divisions for which elections were held (it won the remaining nine uncontested).

The YSRCP won in Akiveedu in West Godavari, Jaggaiahpet and Kondapalli both in Krishna district, Dachepalli and Gurazala in Guntur, Buchireddypalem in Nellore, Bethamcherla in Kurnool, Kamalapuram and Rajampet in Kadapa district and Penukonda in Anantapur.

The ‘Jagan’ wave, which started with YSRCP-backed candidates winning 10,536 panchayats out of 13,031, continued with the party securing a majority of 2,71,592 votes in Tirupati byelection and winning 98% of ZPTCs and 86% MPTCs and its decisive victory in Badvel municipality in Kadapa district.