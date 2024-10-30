YSRCP demands revival of free crop insurance scheme in Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government revive the ‘free crop insurance scheme’ for the farmers.

Addressing the media at the party office in Vijayawada on Wednesday, former Minister K. Nageswara Rao said the NDA government had stopped the ‘free crop insurance scheme’ soon after coming to power.

He accused the government of ignoring the farmers’ issues. “Despite making tall promises during the elections, the government could not deliver ₹20,000 per annum assistance to farmers as part of the Super Six scheme. Rather, it discontinued the free crop insurance scheme which was implemented during the YSRCP’s tenure. Due to the government’s failure to pay the premium of ₹930 crore in June 2023-2024, claims of ₹1,385 crore for crop damage caused by rains has been withheld,” he said.

During the YSRCP’s rule, ₹3,022.26 crore was paid towards premiums to insurance companies on behalf of the farmers, covering 5.2 million acres and benefiting an average of 4.05 million farmers annually, he said, adding that 20.4 million farmers were covered in five years.

“During the TDP’s earlier tenure between 2014 and 2019, the government provided ₹3,411.2 crore under the free crop insurance scheme. Insurance claims worth ₹7,802 crore were settled, benefiting 5.45 million farmers, he said.

“The government will face the wrath of farmers if the free crop insurance scheme is not revived,” said Mr. Nageswara Rao.

