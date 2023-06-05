HamberMenu
YSRCP demands probe into alleged ₹22.50 crore toilet construction scam pulled off under TDP regime

An RTI query and an investigation done by the Prakasam district authorities has led to the unearthing of a ₹22.50 crore scam in the construction of toilets during the then TDP regime, says YSRCP leader

June 05, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau,S. Murali

YSR Congress Party Kondepi in-charge Varikoti Ashok Babu demanded a comprehensive probe into the scam related to the construction of toilets under the Swacch Bharat Scheme in the State, alleged to have happened during the Telugu Desam Party regime between 2014 and 19.

An RTI query and an investigation done by the Prakasam district authorities has led to the unearthing of a ₹22.50 crore scam in the construction of toilets during the then TDP regime, he claimed.

Under the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Scheme, ₹40 crore was sanctioned for the construction of toilets for the poor in the Kondepi constituency of the Prakasam district. It was found that many beneficiaries of the scheme resided in the neighbouring villages, he said.

The YSRCP leader led a protest along with the party activists protesting with toilet mugs against TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy. A thorough probe should be ordered to cover all the 175 Assembly constituencies, he demanded.

In 2014, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu constituted Janmabhoomi committees (JBC) at village, zonal, municipal and district levels to select beneficiaries of welfare schemes. Out of 25,000 washrooms sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan scheme (Open Defecation Free villages) in the Kondepi Assembly constituency, only 10,000 toilets were constructed. The Centre had sanctioned ₹15,000 for the construction of each toilet. The JBC members withdrew ₹22.50 crore for 25,000 toilets, he said.

As per the RTI report, major discrepancies were found in the 10,000 toilets that were built by the JBCs. While the beneficiary lived in one village, the toilet was constructed in another, he explained.

In Ankarlapudi village, ₹19,35,000 was paid to five NGOs to construct toilets for 127 villagers. The RTI query revealed that toilets were never constructed for 65 people who were mentioned as beneficiaries. Further, an investigation by local authorities revealed that ₹9,75,000 was defrauded by the Janmabhoomi committee members and their friends and relatives who were listed as NGOs, he added.

