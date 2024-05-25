YSRCP delegation urges DGP to ensure peaceful counting of votes in Narasaraopet constituency

A delegation of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Saturday with a request to take necessary steps to avert a possible law and order problem in Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in Palnadu district on the day of counting (June 4).

They alleged that the henchmen of TDP candidate Chadalavada Aravinda Babu had ransacked the house of YSRCP candidate Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy on May 13, when the sitting MLA was also kept under house arrest on unjustifiable grounds. Besides, the YSRCP leaders stated that Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav had failed to ensure peaceful conduct of polling.

The security personnel have also failed to prevent trouble caused by Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu. The Election Commission of India guidelines were completely ignored, they alleged, appealing to the DGP to take appropriate action to have the vote counting done peacefully in the interest of democracy.

